Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 21st

1/36 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/36 Roderick Alexander – Failure To Report New Address As A Sex Offender

3/36 Miguel Arroyo-Morales – Possessing Weapon Of Mass Destruction

4/36 Savannah Beale – Speeding – Recking Driving To Endanger – Driving While Impaired

5/36 Andrew Blackman – Breaking And Entering – Larceny



6/36 Andrew Brener – Intoxicated And Disruptive

7/36 John Caynor – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

8/36 Roshode Chapman – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharge Firearm In City – Communicating Threats

9/36 Telvon Coakley – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

10/36 Pedro Cruz-Santos – Driving While Impaired



11/36 Timothy Dean – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer

12/36 Rae’Nya Degraffenreid – Simple Assault

13/36 Justin Dunn – Larceny By Employee

14/36 Casey Edwards – 2nd Degree Trespassing

15/36 Yexon Guzman-Valle – Driving While Impaired



16/36 James Hunt – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

17/36 Bell Johnson – Child Abuse

18/36 Domonique Johnson – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

19/36 Scott Lane – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

20/36 Jacaria Love – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



21/36 Datarius Mcham – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner

22/36 Markese Mcillwaine – Resisting Public Officer

23/36 Heather Osborne – Larceny

24/36 Gustavo Perezvalentin – Driving While Impaired

25/36 Francis Pimentel-Matos – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle



26/36 Gilbert Rasnake – Habitual Larceny – Larceny

27/36 Titus Reeves – Assault On A Government Employee – Resisting Public Officer – 2nd Degree Trespassing

28/36 Ena Rice – Simple Assault

29/36 Manuel Rodriguez – Driving While Impaired

30/36 Albaluz Sevilla-Rivera – Child Abuse



31/36 Johnny Sullivan – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Possession Of Controlled Substance At Jail

32/36 Timothy Walker – Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation – Injury To Personal Property – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Simple Assault

33/36 Jamel Watson – Flee, Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

34/36 DaQuan Williams – Carrying Concealed Weapon, Gun

35/36 Lexton Williams – Resisting Public Officer



36/36 Stanly Woody – Probation Violation









































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, October 21st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.