Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 21st
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
Roderick Alexander – Failure To Report New Address As A Sex Offender
Miguel Arroyo-Morales – Possessing Weapon Of Mass Destruction
Savannah Beale – Speeding – Recking Driving To Endanger – Driving While Impaired
Andrew Blackman – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
Andrew Brener – Intoxicated And Disruptive
John Caynor – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Roshode Chapman – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharge Firearm In City – Communicating Threats
Telvon Coakley – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Pedro Cruz-Santos – Driving While Impaired
Timothy Dean – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer
Rae’Nya Degraffenreid – Simple Assault
Justin Dunn – Larceny By Employee
Casey Edwards – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Yexon Guzman-Valle – Driving While Impaired
James Hunt – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Bell Johnson – Child Abuse
Domonique Johnson – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Scott Lane – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
Jacaria Love – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Datarius Mcham – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner
Markese Mcillwaine – Resisting Public Officer
Heather Osborne – Larceny
Gustavo Perezvalentin – Driving While Impaired
Francis Pimentel-Matos – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Gilbert Rasnake – Habitual Larceny – Larceny
Titus Reeves – Assault On A Government Employee – Resisting Public Officer – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Ena Rice – Simple Assault
Manuel Rodriguez – Driving While Impaired
Albaluz Sevilla-Rivera – Child Abuse
Johnny Sullivan – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Possession Of Controlled Substance At Jail
Timothy Walker – Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation – Injury To Personal Property – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Simple Assault
Jamel Watson – Flee, Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
DaQuan Williams – Carrying Concealed Weapon, Gun
Lexton Williams – Resisting Public Officer
Stanly Woody – Probation Violation
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, October 21st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.