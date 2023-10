Gaston County Mugshots October 22nd

1/23 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/23 Aubrey Burris – Possess Methamphetamine

3/23 Austin Maloy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/23 Charles Phillips – Injury, Real Property – Larceny, Misdemeanor

5/23 Dekovan Roseboro – DWI



6/23 Eric Bolin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine

7/23 Grayson Webb – Assault, Female

8/23 Gregory Bagwell – True Bill Of Indictment

9/23 James Martin – AWDWISI

10/23 James Weaver – Injury, Real Property – Trespass, 2nd Degree



11/23 Jaquais Barnett – Larceny, From Person – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property – Telephone, Interfere Emergency Communication

12/23 Kamaiko Legette – Resist Public Officer – Larceny, Misdemeanor

13/23 Karen Lane – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer

14/23 Kelly Carter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/23 Laura Terry – Larceny, Employee



16/23 Mark Hartgrove – Assault, Governement Official – Threat, Communicate – Disorderly Conduct Public Bldg

17/23 Melissa Dossett – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

18/23 Robert Dixon – Failure To Apppear, Misdemeanor

19/23 Sammie Lomick – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/23 Shikarra Pittman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/23 Therese Cunningham – Intoxicated And Disruptive

22/23 Trinity Granger – Assault, Simple

23/23 Tylik Lomick – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, October 22nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.