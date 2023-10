Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 22nd

1/32 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/32 Aaron Proia – Breaking Or Entering

3/32 Adrian Bodford – Misdemeanor Larceny

4/32 Albert Baskins – DWI – Level 1

5/32 Alexander Campbell – Assault On A Female



6/32 Alvaro Chu–Choc – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

7/32 Asjha Masterson – Driving While Impaired – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st – Driving After Consuming <21

8/32 Caleb Thomas – Simple Assault

9/32 Carissa Graves – Driving While Impaired

10/32 Crystal Heriot – Communicating Threats



11/32 Daniel Owen – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass – Assault By Strangulation

12/32 Dany Villatoro–Diaz – Driving While Impaired

13/32 Derric Bethea – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While Impaired – Communicating Threats

14/32 Francis Liscano – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Resisting Public Officer

15/32 Isha Little – Driving While Impaired



16/32 Javeckeo Johnson – Injury To Personal Property – ATT Break Or Enter BLDG

17/32 Jose Hernandez–Ayala – Felony Possess Of Cocaine

18/32 Jose Prieto–Vazquez – Driving While Impaired – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – No Operator’s License

19/32 Joseph Thompson – AWDW Serious Injury – Communicating Threats

20/32 Kevin Portilla – Reckless Driving To Endanger



21/32 Lakara Moore – Simple Assault

22/32 Marlon Harris – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – PWISD Cocaine

23/32 Maurice Caldwell – Larceny By Employee – Felony Conspiracy

24/32 Michael Lubbers – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny

25/32 Natasha Stewart – Simple Assault



26/32 Nicholas Hall – Assault On A Female

27/32 Oscar Lebia – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – No Operator’s License– Hit:Run Fail Stop Prop Damage

28/32 Rangel Martinez–Hurtado – Assault On A Female

29/32 Ryan Gaines – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Speeding – Drive After Consuming <21

30/32 Shawn Friday – Driving While Impaired – Speeding



31/32 Terjuan Lister – Traffick In Methamphetamine – PWIMSD Sch II CS – Assault And Battery

32/32 William Price – Assault On A Female – Interfere Emergency Communication

































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, October 22nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.