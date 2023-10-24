Gaston County Mugshots October 23rd

1/28 Adam Reif – Probation Violation

2/28 Ashley McNeely – Probation Violation, Other County

3/28 Billy Wall – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/28 Brooke Gaines – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Litter, 15-500 Lbs

5/28 Bryan Pompeii – Child Abuse



6/28 Demarcus Watlington – Assault, Female

7/28 Dwayne Crawford – AWDW

8/28 Elizabeth Ellis – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

9/28 Eloy Urbano – Felony Hit:Run Serious Injury:Death – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

10/28 Hayley Roseberry – Probation Violation



11/28 Jean Canot – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – License, No Operators – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Speed In Excess Of 25 MPH

12/28 Jean Pearsall – Sch II, Possess – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/28 Kasey Caldwell – Larceny, Misdemeanor

14/28 Katie Montgomery – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

15/28 Kaylan Gary – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage



16/28 Kwivon Patterson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/28 Marshall Voss – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/28 Martha Queen – Parole Warrant

19/28 Paige Pompeii – Child Abuse

20/28 Pullow Anderson – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev – Injury, Real Property – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/28 Quincy Wells – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

22/28 Raequan Holloway – Failure To Appear, Felony

23/28 Ryan Russell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/28 Shemeese Grier – Assault, Simple

25/28 Thomas Film – DWI



26/28 Timothy Bush – Assault, Female

27/28 Tince Fulcher – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense

28/28 Willie Rouse – Larceny, Employee

























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 23rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.