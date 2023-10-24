Gaston County Mugshots October 23rd
-
1/28
Adam Reif – Probation Violation
-
2/28
Ashley McNeely – Probation Violation, Other County
-
3/28
Billy Wall – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
4/28
Brooke Gaines – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Litter, 15-500 Lbs
-
5/28
Bryan Pompeii – Child Abuse
-
-
6/28
Demarcus Watlington – Assault, Female
-
7/28
Dwayne Crawford – AWDW
-
8/28
Elizabeth Ellis – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
9/28
Eloy Urbano – Felony Hit:Run Serious Injury:Death – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
-
10/28
Hayley Roseberry – Probation Violation
-
-
11/28
Jean Canot – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – License, No Operators – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Speed In Excess Of 25 MPH
-
12/28
Jean Pearsall – Sch II, Possess – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
13/28
Kasey Caldwell – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
14/28
Katie Montgomery – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
15/28
Kaylan Gary – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage
-
-
16/28
Kwivon Patterson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
17/28
Marshall Voss – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
18/28
Martha Queen – Parole Warrant
-
19/28
Paige Pompeii – Child Abuse
-
20/28
Pullow Anderson – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev – Injury, Real Property – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
21/28
Quincy Wells – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
22/28
Raequan Holloway – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
23/28
Ryan Russell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
24/28
Shemeese Grier – Assault, Simple
-
-
-
26/28
Timothy Bush – Assault, Female
-
27/28
Tince Fulcher – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense
-
28/28
Willie Rouse – Larceny, Employee
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 23rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.