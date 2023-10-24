Father, 11-Year-Old Son Dead In Murder-Suicide In Gaston County House Fire

THE LATEST

STANLEY, N.C. – New details emerged about a murder-suicide in Gaston County, leaving two people, including an 11-year-old boy, dead.

The Gaston County Police Department investigators responded to 220 Brentwood Lane, as the unit was attempting to serve an involuntary mental commitment at the home in Stanley, North Carolina.

Negotiators said they made several attempts to get 48-year-old Russell Blakney to surrender. Police said Blakney’s two twin children were inside this home during the negotiations that lasted until 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 21st.

Authorities said at that time, the house burst into flames. Deputies rushed inside and got Blakney’s 11-year-old daughter out of the house.

She was transported to Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem where she is being treated for her injuries from the fire. Police said she is in stable condition, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers believe Blakney intentionally set the house on fire.

Authorities said Blakney’s 11-year-old son died at the scene at the hands of his father. Blakney was also found dead.

Police said he was wanted for false imprisonment, assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with medical bills and funeral expenses.

ORIGINAL STORY

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Police are conducting a criminal investigation in reference to a shooting and a fire that happened overnight in Gaston County that left one person dead, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred along Brentwood Lane near Stanley at approximately 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, October 21st. Gaston County investigators responded to the scene to assist police officers with a supposed fire and shooting investigation that resulted in one death.

Police believe the incident is a standalone incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Officers are still investigating the incident and no further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.