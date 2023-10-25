Monroe Police: Owner Of Union Soccer Academy Arrested On Child Sexual Assault Charges

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – The owner of the Union Soccer Academy has been arrested on potential child sexual assault charges, according to a news release.

Jorge Palma is the owner of the academy and is said to have assisted in some coaching and training activities, according to a news release. On Monday, October 23rd, Detectives with the Monroe Police Department began the investigation. On Tuesday, October 24th, the investigation resulted in the arrest of Palma. Palma was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, obstruction of justice, and altering or destroying evidence of criminal conduct.

Palma is currently in custody at the Union County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Police say they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700