Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck on Tuesday, October 24th, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a call on Celanese Road and Mount Gallant Road around 6:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Ceanese Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Mount Gallant Road, police say.

According to a news release, when the truck made the turn, it collided with the 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling north on Celanese Road.

Upon arrival, officers say they witnessed a 49-year-old female motorcyclist on the ground with serious injuries. Medics immediately transported the victim to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.