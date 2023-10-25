Gaston County Mugshots October 24th
Ebriel Woodson – No License – Fictitious Tag – Reckless Driving – No Seat Belt
Calvin Watson – Probation Violation – FailureTo Report New Address (Sex Offender)
Donnir Wallace – Possession Of Vehicle – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Rachal Vinyard – Second Degree Trespass
Tabitha Vansickel – Obtain Property By False Pretense
Christopher Tallent – Personal Property – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Dalia Stoican – Local Ordinance
Jake Rankin – Failure To Appear In Court
Misty Purkey – Failure To Appear In Court
Marcus Phillips – Possession Of Firearm
Kevin Odell – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen – Larceny
Robert Morris – Probation Violation
Anastasia Miller – Simple Assault
James Meeks – Failure To Appear In Court
Luis Martinez – No License – Driving While Impaired
James Klenovic – Driving While Impaired Level 2
Khalisha Jenkins-Stephens – Second Degree Trespassing
James Hagens – Failure To Appear In Court
Cheyenne Gibson – Larceny
Sasha Dowell – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Hit/Run Leave Scene
Heather Dodgen – Larceny – Larceny Removal Of Anti-theft device
Vicky Davis – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances
Robert Davis – Possession Of Cocaine – Parole Warrant
Nicholas Courtmanche – Failure To Appear In Court
Anthony Clinton – Assault On A Female
American Chaney – Failure To Appear In court
Angel Burelson – Failure To Appear In Court
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, October 24th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.