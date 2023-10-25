Gaston County Mugshots October 24th

1/27 Ebriel Woodson – No License – Fictitious Tag – Reckless Driving – No Seat Belt

2/27 Calvin Watson – Probation Violation – FailureTo Report New Address (Sex Offender)

3/27 Donnir Wallace – Possession Of Vehicle – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

4/27 Rachal Vinyard – Second Degree Trespass

5/27 Tabitha Vansickel – Obtain Property By False Pretense



6/27 Christopher Tallent – Personal Property – Domestic Violence Protection Order

7/27 Dalia Stoican – Local Ordinance

8/27 Jake Rankin – Failure To Appear In Court

9/27 Misty Purkey – Failure To Appear In Court

10/27 Marcus Phillips – Possession Of Firearm



11/27 Kevin Odell – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen – Larceny

12/27 Robert Morris – Probation Violation

13/27 Anastasia Miller – Simple Assault

14/27 James Meeks – Failure To Appear In Court

15/27 Luis Martinez – No License – Driving While Impaired



16/27 James Klenovic – Driving While Impaired Level 2

17/27 Khalisha Jenkins-Stephens – Second Degree Trespassing

18/27 James Hagens – Failure To Appear In Court

19/27 Cheyenne Gibson – Larceny

20/27 Sasha Dowell – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Hit/Run Leave Scene



21/27 Heather Dodgen – Larceny – Larceny Removal Of Anti-theft device

22/27 Vicky Davis – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

23/27 Robert Davis – Possession Of Cocaine – Parole Warrant

24/27 Nicholas Courtmanche – Failure To Appear In Court

25/27 Anthony Clinton – Assault On A Female



26/27 American Chaney – Failure To Appear In court

27/27 Angel Burelson – Failure To Appear In Court























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, October 24th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.