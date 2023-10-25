Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 24th

1/58 Angelo Pozo – Non Support Of Child

2/58 Marcus Mclemore – Governor’s Warrant – Fugitive/Extradition On Other State

3/58 Charles Zampino – Discharge Firearm In City

4/58 Anntia Williams – Misdeemanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy

5/58 Pail Weems –Possession of Firearm By felon



6/58 Oneeijh Stroud – Felony Larceny

7/58 Robert Stewart – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

8/58 Ivan Shishman – Misdemeanor Larceny

9/58 Meghan Sebold – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

10/58 Cameron Sanders – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Attempted Larceny



11/58 Antonio Rodas – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Non Support Of Child

12/58 Brianna Plyer – Driving While impaired

13/58 Chance Patterson – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle – First Degree Trespassing – Resisting Public Officer

14/58 Ravan Mitchell – Trespass/Impede School Bus

15/58 Jade Melton – Communication Threats – Simple Assault



16/58 Raymond Medina – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Alter Title – Obtain Property By False Pretense

17/58 Deaundre Means – Possession Of Stolen Goods – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

18/58 Michael Mccrum – Domestic Violence Protective Order – Stalking

19/58 Lawuan Mcclure – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While License Revoked

20/58 Antonio Martin – Communication Threats – Injury To Personal Property



21/58 Luntravian Luckey – Communication Threats

22/58 Robert Liddel – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

23/58 Caldon Landry – Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure

24/58 Derick King – Probation Violation

25/58 Mercedes Kennedy – Probation Violation



26/58 Tamika Jones – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Assault On Individual With Disabilty

27/58 Jonathan Jones – Breaking And Or Entering – Resisitng Public Officer

28/58 Andria Johnson – Inurance Fraud

29/58 Horace Hyatt – Attempetd RObbery With A Dangerous Weapon

30/58 Anthoy Hood – Assault On A Female



31/58 Jerrick Hoffler – Second Degree Trespass – Possession Of Drug Parahernalia

32/58 Moises Hernanadez – Assault Inlfivting Serious Bodily Harm – Injury To Personal Property

33/58 Abel Hernandez – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

34/58 Jayden Denderson – Commuincating Threats – Carring Concealed Weapon

35/58 Everette Harmon – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female



36/58 Devin Hagle – Assault By Strangulation – False Imprisonment – Assault On A Female – Misdeemanor Larceny

37/58 Ruben Gutierrez-Somberanis – Misdemeanor Larceny

38/58 Desmond Gillis – Driving While License Revoked

39/58 Lamar Gilbert – Impede Traffic By Slow Speed – Resisting Public Officer – Contempt Of Court

40/58 Rashauna Gilbert – Simple Assault



41/58 Kodie Garvey – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Entering

42/58 Tyquan Faulkner – Assault On A Female

43/58 Dennis Evert – Misdemeanor Larceny

44/58 Donovan Devaughn – Littering > 15 Pounds – Driving While License Revoked

45/58 Lenwood Daye – Simple Assault



46/58 Jacobi Cutherbertson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault By Pointing – Communicating Threats

47/58 Alonza Crowder – Flee/Elude Arrest

48/58 Martha Crawford – Driving While License Impaired – Speeding – Driving While Impaired

49/58 Dwayne Crawford – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

50/58 Bobby Caulfeild – Indecent Liberties WIth Child – Third Degree Exploitation



51/58 Krustopher Carter – Financial Transaction Card Property – Credit Theft With Scanning Device – Obtain Property By False Pretense

52/58 Kiasha Byers – Misdemenaor Stalking – Communication Threats

53/58 Shanouda Butrus – Obtain Property By False Pretense

54/58 Amos Brown – Possession Of Beer:Wine Public

55/58 Quincy Brooks – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny



56/58 Victor Bridges – Carrying Concealed Weapon

57/58 Tay’Niah Baxter – Simple Assault

58/58 Essejay Agostini-Lugo – Trafficking Heroin – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia





















































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, October 24th.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.