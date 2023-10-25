Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 24th
Angelo Pozo – Non Support Of Child
Marcus Mclemore – Governor’s Warrant – Fugitive/Extradition On Other State
Charles Zampino – Discharge Firearm In City
Anntia Williams – Misdeemanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
Pail Weems –Possession of Firearm By felon
Oneeijh Stroud – Felony Larceny
Robert Stewart – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Ivan Shishman – Misdemeanor Larceny
Meghan Sebold – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Cameron Sanders – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Attempted Larceny
Antonio Rodas – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Non Support Of Child
Brianna Plyer – Driving While impaired
Chance Patterson – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle – First Degree Trespassing – Resisting Public Officer
Ravan Mitchell – Trespass/Impede School Bus
Jade Melton – Communication Threats – Simple Assault
Raymond Medina – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Alter Title – Obtain Property By False Pretense
Deaundre Means – Possession Of Stolen Goods – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Michael Mccrum – Domestic Violence Protective Order – Stalking
Lawuan Mcclure – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While License Revoked
Antonio Martin – Communication Threats – Injury To Personal Property
Luntravian Luckey – Communication Threats
Robert Liddel – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Caldon Landry – Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure
Derick King – Probation Violation
Mercedes Kennedy – Probation Violation
Tamika Jones – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Assault On Individual With Disabilty
Jonathan Jones – Breaking And Or Entering – Resisitng Public Officer
Andria Johnson – Inurance Fraud
Horace Hyatt – Attempetd RObbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Anthoy Hood – Assault On A Female
Jerrick Hoffler – Second Degree Trespass – Possession Of Drug Parahernalia
Moises Hernanadez – Assault Inlfivting Serious Bodily Harm – Injury To Personal Property
Abel Hernandez – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Jayden Denderson – Commuincating Threats – Carring Concealed Weapon
Everette Harmon – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Devin Hagle – Assault By Strangulation – False Imprisonment – Assault On A Female – Misdeemanor Larceny
Ruben Gutierrez-Somberanis – Misdemeanor Larceny
Desmond Gillis – Driving While License Revoked
Lamar Gilbert – Impede Traffic By Slow Speed – Resisting Public Officer – Contempt Of Court
Rashauna Gilbert – Simple Assault
Kodie Garvey – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Entering
Tyquan Faulkner – Assault On A Female
Dennis Evert – Misdemeanor Larceny
Donovan Devaughn – Littering > 15 Pounds – Driving While License Revoked
Lenwood Daye – Simple Assault
Jacobi Cutherbertson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault By Pointing – Communicating Threats
Alonza Crowder – Flee/Elude Arrest
Martha Crawford – Driving While License Impaired – Speeding – Driving While Impaired
Dwayne Crawford – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Bobby Caulfeild – Indecent Liberties WIth Child – Third Degree Exploitation
Krustopher Carter – Financial Transaction Card Property – Credit Theft With Scanning Device – Obtain Property By False Pretense
Kiasha Byers – Misdemenaor Stalking – Communication Threats
Shanouda Butrus – Obtain Property By False Pretense
Amos Brown – Possession Of Beer:Wine Public
Quincy Brooks – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny
Victor Bridges – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Tay’Niah Baxter – Simple Assault
Essejay Agostini-Lugo – Trafficking Heroin – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, October 24th.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.