North Charlotte Homicide Leaves One Dead, Two Hospitalized

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting in North Charlotte that left one dead and hospitalized two others, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, October 24th, officers responded to a reported shooting on Beatties Ford Road near mile marker 37 of Interstate 85.

Upon arrival, officers identified three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the two other victims were transported to a local hospital.

The names of the victims have yet to be released yet. No arrests related to this incident have been made.

Police are still investigating this incident. Check back for updates.