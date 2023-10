Gaston County Mugshots October 25th

1/28 Rarael Vazquez – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol

2/28 Kaylin Thmasson – Driving While Impaired – Driving After Consuming Alcohol > than 21

3/28 Larry Thomas – Failure To Appear In Court – Conspiracy

4/28 Raymond Smith – Probation Violation

5/28 Jarkevius Sanders – Failure To Appear In Court



6/28 Nekedra Richardson – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Open Container Alcohol – Resisting Public Officer

7/28 Jamie Norton – Probation Violation

8/28 Demarkus Moss Durham – Probation Violation – Failure to Comply

9/28 Raphael Mejia – Failure To Appear In Court

10/28 Jabari Meeks – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court



11/28 Shannon Mcgaha – Parole Warrant

12/28 Demarcus McDowell – Failure To Appear In Court

13/28 Joseph Massey – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

14/28 Shaniya Jiles – Possession OF Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

15/28 Brittany Ilaria – Probation Violation



16/28 Desty Herring – Obtain Property False Pretense

17/28 Chad Herndon – Probation Violation

18/28 Eben Hellekson – Assault On A Female

19/28 Terry Hatten – Parole Warrant

20/28 Ravwn Hannibal – Failue To Appear In Court



21/28 Travis Hall – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Driving While License Revoked

22/28 Tina Frick – Probation Violation

23/28 John Deubner – Failure To Appear In Court

24/28 Narvil Dalas – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving

25/28 Rhonda Cherry – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



26/28 Chrsitan Cash – Driving While Impaired

27/28 evon Blanton – Trafficking Heroin – Possession OF Schedule II Controlled Substances

28/28 Christopher Anderson – Failure To Appear In Court – Extradition/Fugitive In Other State

























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, October 25th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.