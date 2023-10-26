Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 25th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Juwan Patterson – Probation Violation
Lawreese Alexander – Parole Violation
Michael Woodyear – Break Or Entering A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – First Degree Trespass
Marcis Witherspoon – Felony Conspiracy
William Wingate – Driving While Impaired
Jospeh Weikle – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Kelli Varam – Hit/Run Leave Scene With Property Damage
Charles Thompson – Driving While License Revoked – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Antonia Thompson – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
Quentin Stevens – Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment
Clayton Smith – Second Degree Trespassing
Amanda Smith – Second Degree Trespass
Quatavious Sloan – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jamarius Sherrill – Possession Of Meth – Breaking/Entering ≠ Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Mike Shembo – Domestic Protective Order Violation – Injury To Person Property
Jeremy Shasta – Misdemeanor Larceny
Dontae Royal – Assault On a female – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Carolyn Robuchaw-Williamson – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
Justin Rivera- Hernanadez – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
Angelo Pozo – Non Support Of Child – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Latoya Potts – Assault And Battery
Margaret Porter – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
Brian Peasrson – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Doniehue Patterson – Injury To Real Property
Adrian Ojeda-Calvillo – Hit/Run Leave Scene
Brian O’Brien – False Imprisonment
Ze’Eric Nesbit – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Demeitri Mullings – Assault On A Female
Kerin Montero – Misdemeanor Larceny
Eddie Mobley – Felony Larceny – Conspiracy
Willie Miller – Obtain Property False Pretense
Jose Medina – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Affray
Marcus Mclemore – Governor’s Warrant – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Lintravian Luckey – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats
Simone Love – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Paris Lewis- Bynum – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy
Reginald Levison – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Felony Larceny
Justin Howard – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Stolen Goods
Shannon Hodge – Governors Warrant
Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass
Darwin Euceda-Palma – Assault On A Female – Battery Of Unborn Child
La Paichent Durham – Felony Larceny
Brian Douglas – Resiting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny
Antonio De-La-Cruz-Castro – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault
Mail Davis – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Atravius Davis – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Jill Christianson – Ethnic Intimidation
Roman Chancey – Breaking Or Entering – Larceny
Jason Carr – Driving While Impaired
Lichole Cameron – Driving While Impaired
Kevin Byrd – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
Nyheeyha Blair – Felony Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
vanesaa Bautista – Financial Card Transaction
Demontay Barkley – Possession of Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, October 25th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.