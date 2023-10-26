Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 25th

1/55 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/55 Juwan Patterson – Probation Violation

3/55 Lawreese Alexander – Parole Violation

4/55 Michael Woodyear – Break Or Entering A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – First Degree Trespass

5/55 Marcis Witherspoon – Felony Conspiracy



6/55 William Wingate – Driving While Impaired

7/55 Jospeh Weikle – Possession Of Stolen Goods

8/55 Kelli Varam – Hit/Run Leave Scene With Property Damage

9/55 Charles Thompson – Driving While License Revoked – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

10/55 Antonia Thompson – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked



11/55 Quentin Stevens – Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment

12/55 Clayton Smith – Second Degree Trespassing

13/55 Amanda Smith – Second Degree Trespass

14/55 Quatavious Sloan – Misdemeanor Larceny

15/55 Jamarius Sherrill – Possession Of Meth – Breaking/Entering ≠ Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



16/55 Mike Shembo – Domestic Protective Order Violation – Injury To Person Property

17/55 Jeremy Shasta – Misdemeanor Larceny

18/55 Dontae Royal – Assault On a female – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

19/55 Carolyn Robuchaw-Williamson – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked

20/55 Justin Rivera- Hernanadez – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury



21/55 Angelo Pozo – Non Support Of Child – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

22/55 Latoya Potts – Assault And Battery

23/55 Margaret Porter – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats

24/55 Brian Peasrson – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

25/55 Doniehue Patterson – Injury To Real Property



26/55 Adrian Ojeda-Calvillo – Hit/Run Leave Scene

27/55 Brian O’Brien – False Imprisonment

28/55 Ze’Eric Nesbit – Carrying Concealed Weapon

29/55 Demeitri Mullings – Assault On A Female

30/55 Kerin Montero – Misdemeanor Larceny



31/55 Eddie Mobley – Felony Larceny – Conspiracy

32/55 Willie Miller – Obtain Property False Pretense

33/55 Jose Medina – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Affray

34/55 Marcus Mclemore – Governor’s Warrant – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

35/55 Lintravian Luckey – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats



36/55 Simone Love – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

37/55 Paris Lewis- Bynum – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy

38/55 Reginald Levison – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Felony Larceny

39/55 Justin Howard – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Stolen Goods

40/55 Shannon Hodge – Governors Warrant



41/55 Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass

42/55 Darwin Euceda-Palma – Assault On A Female – Battery Of Unborn Child

43/55 La Paichent Durham – Felony Larceny

44/55 Brian Douglas – Resiting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny

45/55 Antonio De-La-Cruz-Castro – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault



46/55 Mail Davis – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

47/55 Atravius Davis – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Of Stolen Goods

48/55 Jill Christianson – Ethnic Intimidation

49/55 Roman Chancey – Breaking Or Entering – Larceny

50/55 Jason Carr – Driving While Impaired



51/55 Lichole Cameron – Driving While Impaired

52/55 Kevin Byrd – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault

53/55 Nyheeyha Blair – Felony Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

54/55 vanesaa Bautista – Financial Card Transaction

55/55 Demontay Barkley – Possession of Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon















































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, October 25th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.