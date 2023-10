Gaston County Mugshots October 26th

1/36 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/36 Bradford Jones – DWI – DWLR Impaired

3/36 Bradley Sanford – Probation Violation

4/36 Carlos Armstrong – Habeas Corpus

5/36 Charles Phillips – Trespass, 2nd Degree



6/36 Curtis Moore – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

7/36 Dakota Black – Sch I, Possess – Sch VI, Possess

8/36 Demaceo Brice – Sch VI, Possess W: Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Cocaine, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

9/36 Dillion Helms – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

10/36 Drake Young – Habeas Corpus



11/36 Dustin Harris – Parole Warrant

12/36 Elijah Williams – Injury, Personal Property – Trespass, 2nd Degree

13/36 Jerry Orrell – Possess Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

14/36 Justin Friday – Habeas Corpus – Probation Violation

15/36 Keith English – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/36 Kelsey Morgan – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/36 Kevin Worsham – Failure To Appear, Felony

18/36 Lisa Green – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Speed, Exceed Posted – Drive Left Of Center

19/36 Mario Armstrong – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/36 Matthew Putnam – Larceny, Misdemeanor



21/36 Michael Ingram – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/36 Michelle Townsend – Probation Violation

23/36 Nathan Holcombe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/36 Robert George – Habeas Corpus

25/36 Santana Wilson – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle



26/36 Stephanie Summitt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/36 Susan Hope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/36 Tiffany Carver – Larceny, Misdemeanor

29/36 Tiffany Jones – Assault, Simple

30/36 Travis Eason – Probation Violation



31/36 Travis Tate – DWI – Child Abuse – DWLR Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer – Seat Belt, Fail To Wear

32/36 Tyasia Cloud – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

33/36 Tyson Lloyd – Assault, Simple – Litter, 15-500 Lbs

34/36 William Gamble – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display – Animal, Abandonment

35/36 William Smith – Failure To Appear, Felony



36/36 Zaron Laney – True Bill Of Indictment – Weapon, Carry Concealed









































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, October 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.