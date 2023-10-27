The Salvation Army Of Greater Charlotte And WCCB Charlotte Launch The 2023 Angel Tree Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte officially launches its 2023 Angel Tree program on Monday, Nov. 6. This year, more than 15,000 children in the metro area are expected to receive Christmas gifts thanks to the community’s support of The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. More than 6,000 children are expected to receive gifts in Charlotte alone.

“Each family situation is unique, and there are a variety of circumstances that bring families to us for assistance – unexpected job loss, medical bills, family tragedy and more,” said Major Jason Burns, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. “We believe every child should experience the joy of Christmas. Through the Angel Tree program, parents and guardians don’t have to choose between basic necessities such as rent, utilities, and food or gifts for their children.”

The Salvation Army and WCCB, along with corporate sponsors Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical; Queen City Audio, Video & Appliances; Cool Renewal Spa; and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, are partnering to raise awareness for the Angel Tree program. To adopt an Angel, find an Angel Tree in your community at participating shopping malls later this month or at area places of business. Purchase the items on the child’s personal wish list and return gifts by the specified due date in your local community.

A “Virtual Angel Tree” is accessible online at WCCBCharlotte.com or SalvationArmyCharlotte.org/Christmas, where you can select a child in your community to provide Christmas gifts. Additional details, including all the drop-off locations and events, are available on the websites. On Thursday, Nov. 30, WCCB will be on-site at Southpark Mall for the annual “Stuff the Truck” event – providing a drive-through option for dropping off Angel Tree gifts.

About The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte



Serving Mecklenburg and Union counties since 1904, The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte is prepared to meet the needs of the community with services ranging from support for those experiencing homelessness at the Center of Hope and Booth Commons facilities, housing programs, out-of-school youth programming at eight Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs, rehabilitation services at the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, Christmas assistance and emergency disaster relief. For more information, please visit SalvationArmyCharlotte.org.