Gaston County Mugshots October 27th

2/37 George Aviles – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Property – Injury To Personal Propert – Probation Violation

3/37 Zaid Aydin – Exceeding Posted Speed – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger

4/37 Carrie Brown – Operating Motor Vehicle Without Financial Responsibility – Aiding And Abetting Impaired Driving

5/37 Dennis Carver – Parole Warrant



6/37 Escada Castillo – Failure To Appear

7/37 Wendy Catterton – Probation Violation From Other County

8/37 Rhonda Cherry – Probation Violation

9/37 Scott Cooke – Probation Violation

10/37 Michael Davis – Failure To Appear – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting A Public Officer



11/37 Serenity Dow – 2nd Degree Trespassing

12/37 Marc Faircloth – Driving While Impaired

13/37 Brooke Gaines – 2nd Degree Trespassing

14/37 Jessica Gray – Failure To Appear

15/37 Mary Hallbrook – Failure To Appear



16/37 Corrine Handle – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

17/37 Curtis Harris – Driving With License Revoked, Not Impaired – Fictitious Info To Officer – Possess Prison, Jail

18/37 Le’don Henley – Probation Violation

19/37 Christian Hicks – Trafficking Heroin – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

20/37 Alfreda Jackson – Driving While Impaired



21/37 Matthew Jernigan – Injury To Personal Property – Disorderly Conduct

22/37 Windy Lawley – Probation Violation

23/37 Mickey Mays – Probation Violation

24/37 Omar Nash – Probation Violation

25/37 Joh’nei Pelzer – Cocaine Possession With Intent To Manfacture, Sell, Deliver – Expired Registration Plate, Card – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



26/37 Connie Quinn – Interference With Electronic Monitoring Devices

27/37 Jacqueline Ray – Probation Violation

28/37 Richard Reyes – Cocaine Possession – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Possession Of Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture, Sell, Deliver

29/37 Christopher Roof – Failure To Appear

30/37 Christy Scruggs – Probation Violation



31/37 Robert Sexton – Probation Violation

32/37 Romulus Thompson – Probation Violation

33/37 Quantarius Watson – 2nd Degree Trespassing

34/37 Jalin Williams – Possession Of Methamphetamine – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

35/37 Sheila Williams – Driving While Impaired



36/37 Brittany Williamson – Simple Assault

37/37 Steve Wright – Domestic Violence Protection Order











































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 27th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.