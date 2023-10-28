Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 27th

1/45 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/45 Anthony Azzarella – Driving While Impaired

3/45 James Bandy – 1st Degree Burglary – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering Of Motor Vehicle

4/45 Edward Bell – Driving While Impaired

5/45 Azariya Bennett – Fugivite, Extraction Of Other State



6/45 Toburia Bennett – Hit And Run

7/45 Philip Bodenheimer – Possessoin of Controlled Substance – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

8/45 Abimbola Balogun – Uttering A Forged Instrument

9/45 Ulices Cano – Fictitious Information To Officer

10/45 Chasity Washington – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – 1st Degree Arson



11/45 Jonathan Ramos – Speeding – No Operator’s License

12/45 Tia Coleman – Breaking And Entering To Terrorize, Injure

13/45 Ryan Consoli – Larceny

14/45 Emari Cowans – Assault – Resisting Public Officer

15/45 John Davis – Obtaining Property On False Pretense



16/45 Itaiya Eaves – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault

17/45 Dominica Gatewood – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation – Attempted Larceny – Simple Assault

18/45 Michael Hancock – Obtain Property On False Pretense

19/45 Jermaine Hemingway – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Assault On A Female

20/45 Mark Henderson – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering Of A Motor Vehicle



21/45 Korey House – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female

22/45 Cedric Jones – Driving While Impaired

23/45 Sariko Jones – Larceny

24/45 Randi Kabinoff – Resisting A Public Officer – Assault On Government Employee – 1st Degree Trespassing

25/45 Shanta Kee – Financial Transaction Card Fraud



26/45 Isaiah Laws – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

27/45 Carlos Marquez – Driving While Impaired

28/45 Taykei Massard – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female

29/45 Raymond McBride – Stalking – Communicating Threats

30/45 Jessica McKinney – Common Law Robbery – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



31/45 Arbey Morales-Cortes – Flee, Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

32/45 Marquez Moser – Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Harassing Phone Call

33/45 Richard Nyekan – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation – Nonsupport Child

34/45 Juan Palomares-Garcia – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment

35/45 Javin Payne – Assault On A Female



36/45 Montoya Payne – Cocaine Possession – Child Abuse

37/45 Julia Shea – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Violation of Court Order

38/45 Van Stitt – Simple Assault – IV-D Non-Support Of Child

39/45 Patrick Swain – Communicating Threats

40/45 Christofer Ubaldo – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment – Interfere Emergency Communication



41/45 Darian Walker – Governor’s Warrant

42/45 Travanti Weldon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

43/45 Harry Williams – Assault On A Female

44/45 Marquise Leak – Parole Violation

45/45 Eric Wilson – Parole Violation



























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, October 27th.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.