Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 27th
-
1/45
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/45
Anthony Azzarella – Driving While Impaired
-
3/45
James Bandy – 1st Degree Burglary – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering Of Motor Vehicle
-
4/45
Edward Bell – Driving While Impaired
-
5/45
Azariya Bennett – Fugivite, Extraction Of Other State
-
-
6/45
Toburia Bennett – Hit And Run
-
7/45
Philip Bodenheimer – Possessoin of Controlled Substance – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
8/45
Abimbola Balogun – Uttering A Forged Instrument
-
9/45
Ulices Cano – Fictitious Information To Officer
-
10/45
Chasity Washington – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – 1st Degree Arson
-
-
11/45
Jonathan Ramos – Speeding – No Operator’s License
-
12/45
Tia Coleman – Breaking And Entering To Terrorize, Injure
-
13/45
Ryan Consoli – Larceny
-
14/45
Emari Cowans – Assault – Resisting Public Officer
-
15/45
John Davis – Obtaining Property On False Pretense
-
-
16/45
Itaiya Eaves – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault
-
17/45
Dominica Gatewood – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation – Attempted Larceny – Simple Assault
-
18/45
Michael Hancock – Obtain Property On False Pretense
-
19/45
Jermaine Hemingway – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Assault On A Female
-
20/45
Mark Henderson – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering Of A Motor Vehicle
-
-
21/45
Korey House – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female
-
22/45
Cedric Jones – Driving While Impaired
-
23/45
Sariko Jones – Larceny
-
24/45
Randi Kabinoff – Resisting A Public Officer – Assault On Government Employee – 1st Degree Trespassing
-
25/45
Shanta Kee – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
-
-
26/45
Isaiah Laws – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
-
27/45
Carlos Marquez – Driving While Impaired
-
28/45
Taykei Massard – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female
-
29/45
Raymond McBride – Stalking – Communicating Threats
-
30/45
Jessica McKinney – Common Law Robbery – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
31/45
Arbey Morales-Cortes – Flee, Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
-
32/45
Marquez Moser – Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Harassing Phone Call
-
33/45
Richard Nyekan – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation – Nonsupport Child
-
34/45
Juan Palomares-Garcia – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment
-
35/45
Javin Payne – Assault On A Female
-
-
36/45
Montoya Payne – Cocaine Possession – Child Abuse
-
37/45
Julia Shea – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Violation of Court Order
-
38/45
Van Stitt – Simple Assault – IV-D Non-Support Of Child
-
39/45
Patrick Swain – Communicating Threats
-
40/45
Christofer Ubaldo – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment – Interfere Emergency Communication
-
-
41/45
Darian Walker – Governor’s Warrant
-
42/45
Travanti Weldon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
-
43/45
Harry Williams – Assault On A Female
-
44/45
Marquise Leak – Parole Violation
-
45/45
Eric Wilson – Parole Violation
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, October 27th.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.