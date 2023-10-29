Gaston County Mugshots October 28th
David Alejandro – Assault On A Female – Kidnapping, False Imprisonment – Child Abuse – Immigration
Lora Alexander – Larceny, From Person
Rodney Boyd – Failure To Appear
Tasha Breakfield – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Failure To Appear
Jason Cain – Assault On A Female – Interfering With Emergency Communication By Telephone – Injury To Personal Property
Tony Clark – Failure To Appear
Dock Dillard – Non Support, Child, Non Iv D
Lisa Freeman – Failure To Appear
Steven George – Sex Offender, Child Premises
Krista Hawkins – Misuse Of 911 Telephone System
George Henley – Utter Forged Instrument – Obtain Property On False Pretense
Travis Lattimore – Driving While License Revoked, Not Impaired – Expired Registration Plate, Card – Failure To Appear
Jodeci Martin – Probation Violation
Crystal Massey – Larceny
Lissy Melendez – Driving While Impaired
Alexander Morales – Motor Vehicle Larceny
Jessica Rhea – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Shoplifting, Concealed Goods – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
James Waters – Local Ordinance, Free Text
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, October 28th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.