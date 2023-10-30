Deputies: Animals Seized From Rowan County Home

The latest:

Justin Robert-Lee Smith and Madyson Danyell Clontz have been charged with 45 counts of felony animal cruelty and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to a press release.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office states that Animal Services seized 45 animals in very poor condition from the residence. The animals included 11 dogs, two cats, three goats, one bearded dragon, one turtle, one beta fish, four guinea chickens, four ducks, six chicken-hens, eight roosters, two pigs and two snakes. Three of these animals were found deceased.

The child abuse charges are on the basis of the residence being in poor condition.

Smith and Clontz turned themselves in on October 30, 2023 and were placed in the detention center.

Original Story 10/27/2023

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A Rowan County home is under investigation after citizens complained of seeing malnourished animals in the area, according to a press release.

After obtaining a warrant, law enforcement officials searched the home on Morlan Park Road. Deputies say several animals were seized and others were found dead, according to a news release. No charges have been made in case. This investigation is active and ongoing. Check back for updates.