Gaston County Mugshots October 29th
Melissa Woody – Possession Of Schedule II – Second Degree Trespassing – Possession Od Drug Paraphernalia
Joshua Strader – Domestic Violence Protective Order
Malcolm Smith – Speeding – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving
Dekovan Roseboro – Driving While Impaired
Michael Punch – Failure To Appear in Court – Parole Warrant
Luis Osorio Hernandez – Failure To Appear in Court – Driving While License Revoked – Driving While Impaired
Michal Newton – Possessio Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Domique Miller – Flee:Elude Arrest – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Failure To Heed Light:Siren – Resist Public Officer
Davis Mayfeild – Possession Stolen Property
Christshana Lewis – Simple Assault
Randy Hoagland – Probation Violation
Jonathan Herring – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Meagan Goins – Possession Of Meth– Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – No Insurance Liability
Gavin Gallaway – Driving While Impaired
Moet Erskine – Driivng While Impaired
Jose Castillo Paz – Assalut On A Female
David Carswell – Failure To Appear In Court
Darrin Brown – Driving While Impaired – Open Coantianer After Consuming Alcohol
Jessica Brookshire – Possession Schedule – Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Justin Brannon – Failure To Appear In Court
Stacey Blecker – Failure To Appear In Court
Michele Benjamin – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation
Brian Benge – Misdemeanor Larcney
Charles Barton – Assaulting Pointing A Gun – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Jack Atkins – Resist Public Officer
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, October 29th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.