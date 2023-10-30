Gaston County Mugshots October 29th

1/26 Gaston County Mugshots

2/26 Melissa Woody – Possession Of Schedule II – Second Degree Trespassing – Possession Od Drug Paraphernalia

3/26 Joshua Strader – Domestic Violence Protective Order

4/26 Malcolm Smith – Speeding – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving

5/26 Dekovan Roseboro – Driving While Impaired



6/26 Michael Punch – Failure To Appear in Court – Parole Warrant

7/26 Luis Osorio Hernandez – Failure To Appear in Court – Driving While License Revoked – Driving While Impaired

8/26 Michal Newton – Possessio Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

9/26 Domique Miller – Flee:Elude Arrest – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Failure To Heed Light:Siren – Resist Public Officer

10/26 Davis Mayfeild – Possession Stolen Property



11/26 Christshana Lewis – Simple Assault

12/26 Randy Hoagland – Probation Violation

13/26 Jonathan Herring – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

14/26 Meagan Goins – Possession Of Meth– Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – No Insurance Liability

15/26 Gavin Gallaway – Driving While Impaired



16/26 Moet Erskine – Driivng While Impaired

17/26 Jose Castillo Paz – Assalut On A Female

18/26 David Carswell – Failure To Appear In Court

19/26 Darrin Brown – Driving While Impaired – Open Coantianer After Consuming Alcohol

20/26 Jessica Brookshire – Possession Schedule – Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



21/26 Justin Brannon – Failure To Appear In Court

22/26 Stacey Blecker – Failure To Appear In Court

23/26 Michele Benjamin – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation

24/26 Brian Benge – Misdemeanor Larcney

25/26 Charles Barton – Assaulting Pointing A Gun – Carrying Concealed Weapon



26/26 Jack Atkins – Resist Public Officer





















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, October 29th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.