Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 29th
-
1/21
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/21
Zonta’ Gamble – Resisting Public Officer
-
3/21
Roberto Rivera-Perez – Discharge Firearm In City – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault By Pointing A Gun
-
4/21
Robert Davis – Felony Probation Violation
-
5/21
Oscar Portillo – Assault On A Female
-
-
6/21
Maria Castro – Simple Assault
-
7/21
Marcus Thompson – Communicating Threats
-
8/21
Lavender Sinclair – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
9/21
Keny Avila – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card – Expired Inspection Sticker
-
10/21
Jose Munoz – Assault By Pointing A Gun
-
-
11/21
Jose Guzman-Rangel – Driving While Impaired
-
12/21
Jason Jordan – Assault On A Female
-
13/21
Jarrett Jackson – Breaking And Or Entering – Injury To Real Property
-
14/21
Gial Rodas-Hernandez – Drive After Consuming < 21 - Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell/Deliver – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer
-
15/21
Fletcher Montgomery – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
16/21
Emanuel Moore – Assault On A Female
-
17/21
Chavayee Mcclain – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
18/21
Anthony Goddard – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Speeding – No License – Reckless Driving
-
19/21
Alisha Freeman – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
20/21
Adrian Smith – Failure To Provide Proof Of Proper Fare– Resisting Public Officer – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
-
-
21/21
Eric Agrus – Commuincatin gThreats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, October 29th
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.