Edge On The Clock: Critics Call Out Disrespectful Name Of TLC’s New Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – TLC’s new reality show about plus-sized women and their thinner love interests hasn’t even aired, and it’s already controversial. “Hot & Heavy” follows the lives of three “mixed weight” couples who face judgment for being heavier women involved with smaller men. A clip shows the couples dealing with challenges, including disapproval from family. Critics say the show name, “Hot & Heavy,” is disrespectful. So far, no comment from TLC. The show starts January 7.

Plus, Justin Timberlake is still working to regain his wife Jessica Biel’s trust, after pictures surfaced of him holding hands with a co-star. Timberlake has reportedly invited Jessica to the New Orleans set of his movie, to see for herself that nothing is going on.

And super model Kendall Jenner made a funny video, where she is teasing her sister Kylie and her famous pout, by over-applying her best-selling lip gloss.