Report: Podcast Hosts Behind Multi-State Ring Hacking Incidents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’ve got new information for you on the Ring camera hack we told you about Wednesday night.

Turns out, there’s a podcast where the hosts hack into Ring cameras and harass the owners. The podcast is called “Nulledcast,” and since their Ring trolling has gotten national attention, they’ve deleted a bunch of stuff in their online forum and told fans they have to cool it.

In one instance, a hacker host can be heard asking a man in his kitchen: “Wait, wait so did your child come out black or kinda, like, light-skinned?”

In another instance, a host hacker can be heard saying to a child in her bedroom: “I’m your best friend! I’m Santa Claus! I’m Santa Claus, don’t you wanna be my best friend?”

Ring sent WCCB TV a statement Thursday, after seeing our show Wednesday night, that says: “Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. We have investigated this incident and can confirm it is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security.

Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often reuse credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services. As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add shared users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords.”

Our question of the night: is Ring hacking funny or frightening?

