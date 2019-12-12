Studio Movie Grill Second Location To Open In Charlotte On December 18th

The Latest:

The new opening date for the second Studio Movie Grill location in Charlotte is set for Wednesday, December 18th.

Original Story (Posted November 26th, 2019):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Studio Movie Grill (SMG), the leading in-theater dining chain, announces the opening of their second Charlotte, North Carolina location. SMG Prosperity Village will open its doors in December and is located at 5336 Docia Crossing Rd. This new location will house 10 screens, 1,022 electric recliners, surround sound laser projectors and will encompass a total of 52,333 square feet.

The addition of this business venture brings more than 200 new jobs to Charlotte’s hospitality sector and SMG will be looking to hire local team members for all roles, including cooks, dishwashers, servers, runners, bartenders, box office hosts, etc. Its local hiring office can be found at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte North, 9315 Statesville Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28269. Hiring hours: 10:30 am to 6 pm through December 6. SMG’s unique model not only provides a full concept cinema eatery featuring an integrated state-of-the art movie experience, but locations also offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy a comfortable neighborhood restaurant and bar experience. The SMG model has historically proven to be a boon to surrounding retailers as a regional destination, a venue that can provide on-screen advertising 365 days a year, and drive customer traffic to nearby establishments.

SMG is a conscious business and its role in the community doesn’t stop with entertainment and dining. All SMG locations participate in nationwide outreach initiatives such as SMG’s legacy Special Needs Screenings and Chefs for Children program. Proceeds from select menu items support local non-profits that serve special needs children and their families. At the new SMG Prosperity Village location, the menu will feature SMG’s highly popular Sharing Menu with proceeds benefiting Metro School.

In June 2018, SMG created a unique loyalty program, SMG AccessTM which, as loyal guests earn rewards, allows them to join SMG in offering movies and meals for underserved community members. To date, this program has offered over 17,000 movies and meals and is aiming for a million!

SMG Prosperity Village will serve the Charlotte community alongside SMG EpiCentre, which was opened in 2013 in Uptown. With the addition of the second Charlotte location, the concept will add 10 new screens to the existing 343 screens SMG currently operates and significantly enhances its position as the leader of the in-theater dining concept. As part of its ongoing expansion, SMG recently opened a new location in Glendale, CA and currently has locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

For more information, visit StudioMovieGrill.com.