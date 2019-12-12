WANTED: Javier Chavez

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for assistance locating Javier Chavez, who is wanted for disabling his electronic monitoring device.

Chavez, 27, is charged with four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Statutory Rape, Statutory Sex Offense on a Child, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Chavez was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. On December 11th 2019, Chavez cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Winterfield Place near the intersection of Central Avenue in Charlotte.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Javier Chavez, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.