Family, Friends Celebrate Life Of Beloved Charlotte Business Owner

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Remembering the life of a beloved restaurant owner, killed outside his own business. Dozens of people gathered in Matthews Saturday to pay final respects to Scott Brooks. He was gunned down early Monday morning as he opened his family’s popular Noda restaurant.

“Couldn’t ask for a nicer guy. In the dictionary his picture would be beside the word ‘nice’. I don’t think he had any enemies, nobody could have said anything derogatory about him, he’s just a super, super person,” says Longtime friend, Warren Simpson.

Simpson says Brooks never met a stranger, and many of his customers at Brooks’ Sandwich House became his family. They gathered at the church that he loved to celebrate his life. Simpson says he and Brooks were members of Idlewild Baptist Church for over 30 years.

Loved ones are now left with memories of a man they say would give freely to anyone who needed help. They’re left wondering why something so tragic happened to someone so good. They’ll no rely on their faith to get them through the heartbreak.

“For some reason, He takes good people and it happens all the time. All we can do is have the faith that God’s in control,” says Simpson.

CMPD believes robbery was a motive for the killing. They’re still searching for two male suspects involved in the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.