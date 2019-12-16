Lincoln County Deputy Killed In Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy died on Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle accident on Wilma Sigmon Road in Lincolnton.

The 41-year-old deputy, Jamie Lavar Jackson, was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and hit a non-moving vehicle, a news release said.

Lincoln Police, Lincoln County EMS and Boger City Fire were dispatched to the call around 2:50 p.m. to the location of the incident.

Jackson was then transported to Atrium Health in Lincolnton where he died.

It was reported that Jackson was the father of three sons and was hired in 2013 as a patrol deputy. He also worked as a narcotics officer.

Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam has described Jackson as a good officer who could interact well with the public, the release said.

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.