WANTED: Corey Lampkin

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The CMPD is asking for assistance locating a man wanted for disabling his electronic monitoring device.

Corey Lampkin, 18, is wanted for Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Lampkin was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. On December 15th 2019, Lampkin cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Clanton Road near I-77, in Charlotte.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Corey Lampkin, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911