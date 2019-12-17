Sandy Parsons Accepts Plea Deal in Adoptive Daughter Erica’s Death

SALISBURY, N.C. – Sandy Parsons will spend at least 33 years in prison for his role in the death of his adoptive daughter Erica.

He took a plea deal on Tuesday, avoiding life in prison and the death penalty.

“I don’t think it’s fair, I don’t think it’s fair at all that they get to live and then my sister is six feet under the ground,” says Erica’s Biological Sister Brittany Cline.

Parsons will serve between 33 and 44 years in prison for 2nd Degree Murder, Child Abuse, Concealing of Death, and Obstruction of Justice.

“I think he wants everybody to forgive him, but I don’t think… he has taken any blame,” Cline says.

Sandy and his wife Casey are accused of abuse that led to Erica’s death, eight years ago Tuesday.

In court, prosecutors recounted horrific details about how Erica was beaten and starved, locked in a closet without a bed, and her hand put on a hot stove as punishment.

Prosecutors say Casey was the most abusive. She’s already serving a life sentence.

But Erica’s biological mother Carolyn says both should have gotten the death penalty.

“I don’t get my child back. Why should you get your life back?” Carolyn asks.

But prosecutors say Sandy cooperated and was willing to testify against Casey.

And in 2016, he led detectives to Erica’s body, buried in a shallow grave in Chesterfield County.

Tuesday, Sandy apologized in court, saying he will never forgive himself for what happened.

“I am sorry, from the bottom of my heart, to my kids, to my family,” Sandy said. “”Most of all, I’m sorry to Erica.”

Both Casey and Sandy still have several years to serve on Federal charges. Investigators say they continued to receive Erica’s government benefit checks after her death.

Carolyn Parsons says she has a message for Sandy.

“I used to love you. Now I hate you. I hope you get what you deserve in prison,” she says.