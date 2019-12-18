CMPD Makes Arrest After DNA Evidence Links Man To Nearly 30-Year-Old Sexual Assault Cold Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man has been arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a sexual assault that occurred nearly 30 years ago.

According to the CMPD Cold Case Unit, on September 2oth, 1991, at 4:19 a.m., a 24-year-old woman woke up to find that she had been bound and a suspect was sexually assaulting her. The victim was treated at the hospital and a sexual assault kit was completed.

In 2005, authorities conducted additional testing on the evidence and established a DNA profile of the suspect, which was entered into a DNA database.

Last month, 59-year-old Kevin McNamee was identified as a person-of-interest due to further testing of the evidence through the 2019 Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant, as well as genealogical research. A further investigation confirmed McNamee as a match and warrants were issued on December 12th, 2019 and he was arrested the same day.

McNamee has been charged with first degree burglary, second degree rape, second degree sex offense and second degree kidnapping. His criminal history includes 19 separate charges for burglaries and break-ins which occurred in 1984. McNamee was incarcerated for several of those offenses between 1984 and 1990.

Authorities are investigating McNamee’s involvement in other sexual assault cases. Anyone with information about this case or any other case is asked to provide that information by calling 911, or leave that information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.