Huntersville Police Officer Facing Disciplinary Action After Failing To Report Discharging Their Weapon In Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville Police officer admitted to discharging their firearm accidentally in Birkdale Village during an unknown day in September which resulted in damage, a new release stated.

Last week, a Hunterville Police Officer noticed damage to a window in their field office that looked like a bullet hole which was reported immediately, this resulted in an on-going investigation.

The officer who discharged their weapon failed to report the incident at the time it happened but has now admitted to it.

The press release stated that the officer removed their belt to use the bathroom and while doing so, they also removed and unloaded their firearm, properly.

The incident happened as the officer reloaded their gun, they improperly had their finger on the trigger which resulted in the discharge, the release said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The field office is not regularly staffed which is why the damage was not seen prior to the recent report.

The matter is to be fully investigated, the release stated, results of a personnel investigation are still pending as well as any disciplinary action at this time.

The police officer’s name has not been released at this time.