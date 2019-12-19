Arrest Made After Suspect Attempted To Shoplift Over $11,000 Worth Of Gift Cards From Best Buy

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews police officers arrest a suspect who tried to shoplift over $11,000 worth of gift cards from Best Buy, a media release said.

On December 17, a little after 8:30 a.m., the Matthews’ officers responded to the store after information about shoplifting happening at the Sycamore Commons location.

When the officers arrived they saw a confrontation at the front doors between the Best Buy loss prevention officer and the suspect fitting the previous description provided.

Travis Richard Welch, 28-year-old, was identified as the suspect and charged, reports say.

According to the release, Welch was charged with common law robbery, obtain property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods.

Upon his arrest, Mr. Welch was transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.