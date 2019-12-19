Local Dog Trainer Turns Herself In On Felony Animal Cruelty Charges

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A local dog trainer is charged with three felony counts of ill treatment of animals. Jessica Viscusie turned herself in to Rock Hill Police Wednesday morning.

The arrest comes after officers found her supposedly “missing” foster dog, named Thor, dead at her home on Pinebranch Road last month. They say the dog had been starved to death. The two other charges stem from dogs that survived Viscusie’s alleged starvation attempts.