Sunny and Dry End to Week

Another freezing start with temps in the 20s across the region. Highs today will be slightly chillier than yesterday with temps only reaching the mid to upper 40s. If you have those last-minute errands to run or shopping to get in, then you are in luck with dry and sunny weather over the next few days. Overnight lows will once again drop into the mid-20s under clear skies. Temps will reach the low 50s on Friday. Clouds return on Saturday with a chance for showers Sunday into Monday. Temps will climb into the low to mid-50s early next week. Christmas Eve and Day looks to be dry with well above average temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Today: Chilly. High: 46 Wind: NE 5 mph

Tonight: Freezing. Low: 26 Wind: Calm

Friday: Sunny. High: 54 Wind: Light

Friday Night: Cold. Low: 32 Wind: Calm