Fire Contained At Apartment Complex In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department fight a fire at an apartment complex in West Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

A structure fire took place on Kings Park Drive but was contained within 14 minutes, according to reports.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke and fire that could be seen from the roof.

Most of the damage was in the attic space of two apartments in the complex and there were no injuries as a result, the fire department said.

There were six units affected with an unknown number at this time to how many residents will be displaced.

There is no estimate at this time to how much damages will cost and the fire is under investigation.