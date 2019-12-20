Pineville Police Officers Make Arrests Linking Suspects To An Organized Retail Theft Group

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Pineville Police Officers responded and arrested three suspects following information on December 19 in regards to two suspects that looked to be stealing merchandise from a J.C. Penny at Carolina Place Mall.

The officers were able to stop the two suspects they were informed about before they exited the store.

Rashard Tolliver and Erin Robbs were in the process of stealing 115 items from the store, a Pineville Police release said.

The suspects attempted to escape but were captured without any harm.

Upon further investigation the officers found their car outside which was occupied by their driver, Kimberly Clarke.

When searching the car the police found $10,463 worth of stolen clothes and merchandise that was not only from the mall but other store locations as well, the release stated.

In addition to the stolen merchandise were tools used to damage sensor tags and a stolen license plate.

According to the release there was also additional evidence in the car linking the three suspects to cities all across the east coast which points them towards an Organized Retail Theft group.

Tolliver has been charged with felony larceny, two counts of felony stolen goods, misdemeanor stolen goods and resisting arrest from a public officer, reports say.

Robbs was charged with felony larceny, according to the release. Clarke was charged with conspiring to commit felony larceny, resisting a public officer and fugitive warrant.

The investigation will be worked on jointly between Pineville Police and the Organized Retail Theft Taskforce.

The Pineville Police Department confirmed that due to the arrests made Tolliver, Robbs and Clarke have already been linked to surrounding local larcenies in the area.