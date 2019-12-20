The North Carolina Board Of Elections Has Approved Presidential Candidates For 2020 Primary Ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections signed off on the 2020 presidential primary candidates nominated by the state’s five recognized political parties – Constitution, Democratic, Green, Libertarian and Republican on Friday, December 20.

The board also unanimously voted to add Joe Walsh and Bill Weld to the ballot for the Republican presidential primary after requests were made by their respective campaigns, a release said.

According to the release, in North Carolina, the State Board has the authority to place additional candidates on the ballot if at least three Board members find that the individual is “generally advocated and recognized in the news media throughout the United States or in North Carolina as candidates for the nomination by that party.”

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









The candidates for the Constitution Party are Don Blankenship and Charles Kraut.

North Carolina Democratic Party has put Michael Bennet, Joseph F. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang on the ballot.

The Green Party of North Carolina has put Howie Hawkins on the ballot.

Libertarian Party will be respresented on the ballot by Max Abramson, Ken Armstrong, Dan Berhman, Kenneth Blevins, Souraya Faas, Erik Gerhardt, Jedidiah Hill, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgenson, Adam Kokesh, John McAffee, James Orlando Ogle, Steve Richey, Kim Ruff, Vermin Supreme and Arvin Vohra.

The Republican Party candidates will include current President Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.

The 2020 primary election is March 3.