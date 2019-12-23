Cold and Soggy Start to Week, Christmas Warm-Up

Chilly start to the day with rain through the afternoon. Highs today will reach the low 50s, however, it will feel quite a bit colder with the showers. Overnight lows will only drop a few degrees from today’s highs with dry air moving in place for Christmas Eve. Highs will top out in the mid-60s tomorrow. Santa will have great visibility Christmas Even night with clear skies and temps in the upper 30s. Christmas Day will bring more warmth with highs once again in the mid-60s. This warm dry pattern will continue into the weekend. Rain chances return late Saturday into Sunday.

Today: Rain. High: 51 Wind: NE 10; G20

Tonight: Rain Early. Low: 46 Wind: NE 8-10; G20

Christmas Eve: Sunny. High: 65 Wind: NE 5-8 mph

Christmas Eve Night: P. Cloudy. Low: 37 Wind: Light