Local Families Treated to Christmas Shopping Spree

CHARLOTTE, NC — Some local families got a holiday shopping spree, thanks to a non-profit. Twenty-seven families were each given $750 to spend as they wished at a Walmart in Monroe.

To make things even more special, the store was only open to them as they shopped for goodies and presents that otherwise would’ve been hard to come by.

“It makes me feel so happy. I feel like it’s a miracle,” said one shopper. “This is really wonderful. I really love everything I can get, cause usually I couldn’t get this stuff for Christmas. Now I can.”

The organization say the purpose of today’s event was to “make these children and their families, our families”.