Rapper DaBaby Arrested Following Show At Bojangles’ Coliseum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rapper DaBaby was detained and cited for marijuana possession following his show at Bojangles Coliseum Monday night.

Police say the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was detained at about 11 p.m. in the parking lot Bojangles’ Coliseum on Independence Boulevard.

Kirk was issued a citation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and released from custody, according to police.

Earlier on Monday, the Grammy nominated artist from Charlotte had joined local groups for a charity event to give Christmas gifts to hundreds of kids in the area.