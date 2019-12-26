8PM: iHeartradio Music Festival Greatest Moments

Tune in to The CW for the hour-long Best Of special on Thursday, December 26th at 8 p.m. to take a look back on all of the iHeartRadio Music Festival’s most amazing moments.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival has created some of the most iconic moments in live music history with some of the most legendary artists. This year’s show was no exception and marked nine years of incredible performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations. So to celebrate, fans can see all of the best moments from the festival throughout the years during a special which will air on The CW.