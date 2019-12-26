Christmas Isn’t Over At The NASCAR Hall Of Fame With Undeck The Halls

Christmas may be over but the NASCAR Hall of Fame is still celebrating with their after the holiday tradition.

The holidays continue with Undeck the Hall on Thursday, December 26 – the day after Christmas.

The event each year invites fans to select a gift off of one of the many trees decorated with NASCAR-themed items, such as autographed souvenirs, die-cast cars, race tickets, apparel, gear and more.

A #NASCARHall Holiday tradition! The trees are trimmed and our guests are ready. Undeck the Hall begins at 10am. #NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/tWJwsRldff — NASCAR Hall of Fame (@NASCARHall) December 26, 2019

The event is so popular that many will normally be seen lined up up outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame, sometimes even camping overnight, to be first in line, a press release said.

The doors open at 10 a.m. for the event and it continues until all of the gifts are gone.

The event is free with paid admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is located at 400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Charlotte, North Carolina 28202.