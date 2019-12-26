Rock Hill Police Are Investigating A Shooting That Took Place On Christmas Eve

ROCK HILL, SC — On Christmas Eve the Rock Hill Police Department received and responded to a call involving a shooting a little after 2:30 p.m. that had just happened on Maple Street.

Upon arrival to the scene officers were able to locate the area the shooting occurred which was on the corner of Maple and Harrison Street.

While investigating the officers were informed that a 22-year-old male victim had arrived at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim has been link to the incident on Maple Street, the news release stated, he also needed surgery for his injuries.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident.