Tune into The CW for an hour long special of America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3 on Friday, December 27 at 8 p.m.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons hosts an annual benefit concert that raises funds for brain and mental wellness charities, and helps veterans and first responders, featuring Warren Haynes, Steve Luthaker, Charlie Starr, Nancy Wilson and Kenny Aronoff.