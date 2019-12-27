Christian Tour Group Hosting Annual Open House For All

MAIDEN, N.C. — Burke Christian Tours will be holding their annual open house event on New Year’s Day which will feature not only a preview of their 2020 tours but giveaways and live music.

The event will feature Wayne Taylor and Friends who will play Gospel, Country, Bluegrass, and Patriotic music. Jim and Melissa Brady will also be performing some familiar Gospel favorites.

There will be two intermissions and during that time there will be a drawing for $10, $20 and $50 gift certificates.

In addition to the drawing there will be a possibility to win the grand prize certificate of $1,000. The grand prize is a feature that is for everyone who attends one of their Get-Together events, which includes the event on January 1.

At the event there will not only be early booking discounts of 2 or 5% but also special open house discounts as well for those in attendance.

There will also be food at the event.

The event will be at Christian Tours located at 4643 South N.C. 16 Hwy, Maiden N.C., 28650.

Doors open for the event at 9 a.m. and the event will end at 3 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.