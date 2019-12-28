CPD Are Investigating Shooting At Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police Department are currently investigating and on the scene of Concord Mills Mall after a shooting at the location Saturday night, according to police.

CPD tweeted that this is not an active shooter situation but they are working to clear the area.

CPD on scene at Concord Mills Mall re: shooting. This is NOT an active shooter situation. Officers are trying to clear the area and conduct an investigation. Avoid the area. More information to follow. /gg — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 29, 2019

The police department has currently set up and area for parents to pick up their kids at the Lowe’s at the corner of Concord Mills Blvd and Derrida Road.

Officers are working to get parents reunited with their children in the Lowe’s parking lot, a tweet said.

CPD suggests that all should avoid the area.

The shooter and motive has not been revealed at this time but more information will be available as provided, the police said.