911 Calls Released In Deadly Concord Mills Shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — We’re hearing the frantic 911 calls after gunshots were fired outside Concord Mills mall Saturday, leaving a 13-year-old girl dead.

Police are still searching for the suspect who shot Aveanna Propst and two other juveniles. Propst was shot to death in the parking lot of Concord Mills, outside Dave and Buster’s around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Dozens of 911 calls flooded into the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Many of those calls came from people who were standing in the parking lot when those shots were fired. A couple of those people told police they saw the suspect.

“They’re shooting outside of Dave and Busters at Concord Mills. The suspect is a black man wearing a hoodie. It’s red and white checkered. He’s got the gun tucked in his pants still. Everybody’s running,” one caller told the dispatcher.

Concord Police released surveillance photos of someone matching that description.

Leaders at Ace Academy plan to have counselors on hand at the school this week for students and their families.