Fans Pack Uptown for Belk Bowl Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE, NC — Football fans out and about in uptown early Tuesday morning for the Belk Bowl Fan Fest. They enjoyed live music, games and face painting on Mint Street between Stonewall and Morehead. Cheerleaders and pep bands were out there too.

We caught up with some Kentucky fans making the most of their time in the Queen City.

“We’ve done the NASCAR Hall of Fame. I don’t know anything about NASCAR, but that was really really cool,” said Louisville, KY resident David Moody. “We’ve had a great time here in Charlotte.”

South Mint Street, West Stonewall and South Graham Streets are reopen after being shutdown for the event.