Teen Arrested Following SWAT Situation In York

YORK, S.C. — A teenager is in custody following a SWAT situation in York, South Carolina. The York Police Department closed South Congress Street between California Street and Galilean Road due to a SWAT situation Thursday morning.

Police say the teen attempted to rob a beauty supply store when the owner locked him inside. The store owner was able escape and call police.

The teen was taken into custody a short time later. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.