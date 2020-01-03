Charlotte Rapper DaBaby Arrested For Battery In Miami

MIAMI, F.L. — Charlotte rapper DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested Thursday in Miami on battery charges.

TMZ says it’s connected to an alleged robbery of a concert promoter. TMZ says the concert promoter was meeting up with DaBaby and his crew to pay for a gig. The promoter supposedly gave DaBaby $20,000 for an upcoming concert but DaBaby says he was owed $30,000, according to TMZ. The alleged robbery was caught on camera.

DaBaby was arrested a short time later and seen being taken away in handcuffs. He was granted a $1,500 bond but officials at the jail in Miami say he is not being released because he has a warrant out of Texas.

DaBaby was also cited and detained on December 23rd in Charlotte, North Carolina following a concert at Bojangles’ Coliseum. Kirk was issued a citation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and released from custody, according to police.