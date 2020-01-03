CMPD Has Seen A Decrease In Robberies From Online Sales Since Launch Of Exchange Zones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Buying and selling goods has become more and more popular throughout the years from eBay to Facebook Marketplace, but exchanging of good have not always been safe.

In the last three years there has been multiple robberies associated with transactions that were set up online, according to CMPD.

Buying or selling an item online?

Make sure you do it at one of the many "Exchange Zones" available across Charlotte. Pro Tip: If your seller or buyer refuses to meet you at one of these "Exchange Zones" or in a public place, consider that a red flag. pic.twitter.com/aRGfW3qhvs — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 3, 2020

In 2017 there were 40, 34 in 2018 and 33 in 2019, police say.

The numbers have continued to decrease within that time frame with the likelihood that a partnership that CMPD has developed could be the cause.

Since 2017, CMPD and QuikTrip have partnered to provide “Exchange Zones.”

There are multiple exchange zones at QuikTrips across the county including the ones on East Woodland Rd., Albemarle Rd., The Plaza, Sandy Porter Rd., N. Tryon St., South Blvd., Wilkinson Blvd., Claton Rd., Eastway Drive, Central Ave., Sunset Rd., Brookshire Blvd., N. Tryon St., Golf Links Drive and Arco Corporate Drive.

Each location has two parking spaces marked with red paint and is monitored with 24-hour camera surveillance.

CMPD will even periodically drive by those locations just to check on the areas.

The Exchange Zones are a safe way to make transactions but if you can not make it to one of those locations CMPD suggests to meet during the daylight hours at a public place and to not go alone.